Health Minister launches awareness campaign on HIV, TB

Lunching the awareness campaign at a virtual event, Mandaviya made an appeal to the youth to join the government's health-centric programmes for the citizens.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday kicked off an awareness programme here on HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and blood donation on the occasion of International Youth Day.

The event was held to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence by the National Aids Control Organisation, celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"I appeal to all the youth that on the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let us take a resolution, be determined, and join the government's programs for the health of the citizens of the country. We consider charity as the ultimate religion. Helping others is our tradition and we should follow that," he tweeted.

He said: "Along with diseases like HIV and TB, we need to create awareness for blood donation. We should take the responsibility of saving the lives of people.

"Donating blood is very important; it is the act of saving the life of others. The youth have been doing this work by setting up camps in the form of donations. Youth are involved in the work of donating blood, collecting blood, creating awareness about," the minister added.

International Youth Day is observed on August 12.

The day aims to recognise and bring attention to the problems faced by the youth across the world.

The day is celebrated through various awareness campaigns, community concerts, and events to bring the issues faced by the youth under consideration.

This year's theme is "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health".

Talking about the relevance of the day, the Minister said: "The youth of the country are inspired by Swami Vivekananda. They will come together to build a new India to realise PM Modi's dream and will definitely be successful".

"The youth of India should join the awareness programme. Only collective efforts can win the pandemic," the minister said.

