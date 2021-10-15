Health Minister should apologise for photo with ex-PM in AIIMS: Congress

"Everything is a 'Photo Op' for BJP. Shame on Health Minister, who made a visit to meet Former PM in AIIMS, a ugly 'PR Stunt'

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Congress on Friday demanded an apology from Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for clicking a picture while visiting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in AIIMS.

"This is.. Negation of every ethical norm, Breach of EX PM's privacy, Insult of established tradition, Reflects absence of basic decency. Apologise Now!" party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

The family members of the former Prime Minister has also objected to the photo, sources said.

Mandaviya on Thursday morning had visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to meet and enquire about the health condition of former Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, AIIMS said that Manmohan Singh's health condition is improving.

An AIIMS official told IANS that Singh's health condition was "improving now from the infection caused by fever".

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is improving now. He is on IVs to address the weakness," he said, adding that Manmohan Singh was not on ventilator support and his health condition was recovering gradually.

Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of fever and weakness. He is being treated by a team of doctors under the guidance of Dr Nitish Nayak.

--IANS

miz/vd