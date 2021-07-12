'Health Ministry dilly-dallying': SC on plea raising delay in NEET-MDS counselling

The top court took a strong view on the delay by the Centre in taking a decision on the matter and sought its response within a week. A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah told the Centre's counsel: "You are just dilly-dallying. Make a statement now."

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the Ministry of Health is "dilly-dallying" on its response in connection with finalising of counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS) 2021.

These doctors will be in service of patients, the bench added.

As Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, representing the Centre, sought a week's time to submit a detailed response in the matter, the bench said that "on ASG's request, we grant a week's time for the response to the grievance set out in the plea".

"We expect an expeditious decision will be taken in this week and we would be informed when the Centre proposes to conduct counselling," it added.

The bench also noted that the Centre must be aware of the issues students are facing due to the delay in the counselling. The plea had submitted that the entrance exam was conducted on December 16, 2020, but there is no update on counselling so far.

"Umpteen efforts were made by the petitioners to get in touch with the respondents in order to get an idea about the schedule of the counselling, however, till today there has been no update, regarding the counselling," the petition, filed through advocates Tanvi Dubey and Charu Mathur, said.

On July 2, the top court had issued notice on the plea highlighting the "unjust and infinite delay" by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in announcement of the counselling schedule for NEET-MDS 2021.

The plea cited concerns regarding the conduct of NEET-PG and NEET-MDS counselling together since NEET-PG has been postponed till August 31.

"From the past years records, it is clear that the time duration between the NEET-PG examination and announcement of result is at least one (1) month. Further, the counselling schedule for NEET-PG is released three (3) months after the results. Therefore, it will be unrealistic to organise the counselling for both the examinations together," the plea added.

