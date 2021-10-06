Health Ministry launches 'Mental Health Awareness Campaign Week'

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday released the UNICEF's State of the World's Children Report as a part of Mental Health Awareness Campaign Week initiative of the Ministry.



The report takes a comprehensive look at the mental health of children, adolescents and caregivers in the 21st century. As highlighted in the report, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on children's mental health, read a press statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is observing Mental Health Awareness Campaign Week beginning from Tuesday and culminating on October 10, which is celebrated as World Mental health Day.

October 10 is observed globally as the World Mental Health Day to raise awareness on mental health issues and mobilize efforts to support mental health.

This year's World Mental Health Day comes at a time when daily lives have been transformed to a significant extent because of COVID-19. This in turn has given rise to various mental health concerns among people. Under the guidance of the Union Health Minister, the Mental Health Awareness Campaign Week is being observed with an aim to encourage people's participation to break the stigma surrounding Mental Disorders.

The other activities under the aegis of the Mental Health Awareness Campaign Week include virtual awareness workshops by NIMHANS, Bengaluru in collaboration with Educational Institutions and other suitable organisations, cycle rallies in different parts of Delhi, green ribbon campaign, short film release in regional languages, the launch of #breakthestigma hashtag campaign and quiz/ slogan competitions on mental health. (ANI)

