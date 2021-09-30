Health Ministry planning to do rigorous trials of dengue vaccines, says ICMR DG

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Indian Council for Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava on Thursday said that many companies have conducted their phase one trials of dengue vaccines abroad and that the Health Ministry is planning to do more rigorous trials.



"Dengue vaccine is an important agenda. There are certain dengue strains that have been licensed to some companies in India," said Bhargava during a weekly briefing of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Many of these companies have done their phase one trials abroad. We are planning to do more rigorous trials," added Bhargava.

Earlier on Wednesday, the national capital has reported a surge in dengue cases. A total of 149 cases of dengue have been reported in the month of September.

Earlier on September 18, the Central government convened a high-level meeting on the emerging challenge of Serotype-2 dengue cases in 11 states.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level meet with representatives of states/UTs to also review and discussed the COVID-19 management and response strategy through video conference. (ANI)