Health Ministry requests States, UTs to prioritise beneficiaries of 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Friday requested all the states and Union Territories to prioritise the beneficiaries of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



"From the side of the Union Health Ministry, we requested all the states/ UTs to prioritise the beneficiaries of the second dose and ensure the timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule," Additional Secretary (Health) Arti Ahuja said during a media briefing.

The Ministry also urged that the states / UTs to use the vaccines received by them through the 'Government of India channel' in 70:30 ratio for the second dose and the first dose respectively.

"Secondly, utilise the supplies of the vaccines through the Government of India channel in the 70:30 ratio for the second dose and the first dose respectively and do a regular review of the coverage of the vaccination drive," Ahuja said.

The Ministry also said that so far, a total of 16.50 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across all categories.

"Among the Healthcare workers, so far, 0.95 crore doses have been administered for the first dose and 0.64 crore doses have been given as the second dose. Similarly, for the frontline workers 1.38 crore doses for the first dose and 0.75 crore doses for the second dose," the Additional Secretary said.

"People aged more than 45 years, nearly 10.76 doses have been administered for the first dose while 1.90 crore doses have been given as the second dose. As many 11.81 lakh people have been given the first dose, in the age group of 18-44 years. So far, a total 16.50 crore doses have been administered across all categories," she added. (ANI)