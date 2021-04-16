Health ministry tells PSUs, ministries to dedicate hospital beds for Covid care

The Union Health ministry has suggested to all the ministries to issue instructions to the hospitals under their control and the PSUs to set up exclusive dedicated hospital wards or separate blocks within the hospitals as was done last year.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Amid a surge in the Covid cases, the Union health and family welfare ministry has advised the Central ministries and the Public Sector Units (PSUs) to dedicate the hospitals under their control for Covid care.

"These Hospitals/Blocks should have separate entry and exit points for the management of Covid cases, to provide treatment services, including specialised care for the confirmed cases," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated that it has written to all the Central ministries and the PSUs in this regard. It said that these dedicated hospital wards or blocks have to be equipped to provide all supportive and ancillary services, including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators and specialised Critical Care Units (wherever available), laboratory services, imaging services, kitchen, laundry, etc., along with a dedicated health workforce.

In the letter written to the Central Ministries, the Union Health Secretary reiterated that the sudden surge in the Covid cases across the country calls for similar supportive action as last year from all such Central Ministries, Departments and their PSUs and the Hospitals under their control.

"For the public to avail the required treatment at these hospital wards or blocks, the Central Ministries have also been advised that details of such dedicated hospital wards/blocks are provided to the public, duly coordinating with the respective health departments of states or UTs and the District Health Administration of the states/districts wherever these hospitals are located.

"It has been suggested that a Nodal Officer may be nominated from the Ministry or Department for necessary coordination with the respective states/UTs for this purpose and their contact details be shared with the respective states/UTs as well as the Union Health Ministry," the letter said.

