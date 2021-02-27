Health official among first Thai to get Covid jab

Bangkok, Feb 27 (IANS) Thai Permanent Secretary for Public Health Kiatiphum Wongrajit will become the first in the country to receive the Covid vaccine on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Saturday the permanent secretary will be shot as the first Thai with the Chinese vaccine on Sunday morning at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, northwest of Bangkok, Xinhua reported.