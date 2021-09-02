Health team finds large number of dengue mosquito larvae in Firozabad

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): A five-member team from the Uttar Pradesh Health Department which arrived in Firozabad from Lucknow conducted tests and found a large number of dengue mosquito larvae here, said Dr Awadhesh Yadav, Joint Director of Health Department, who is leading this team.



"According to the instructions of the government, this team has been sent from Lucknow to the state level. The team arrived on August 30. We saw that the rate was high among children due to severe disease in this district," said Dr Awadhesh Yadav.

"In fact, children are getting sick only due to mosquito bites. But after this mosquito bite, children are getting very high fever due to which dehydration is happening and platelets are suddenly falling very much due to which the number of deaths has increased," he further said.

During the investigation, it has come to light that it is pointing towards dengue. The samples have been sent to \King George's Medical University (KGMC).

"So we have come to know that dengue cases have come out more and according to the guidelines of Dengue and by holding a meeting here in the entire district under the direction of the District Magistrate, we have entrusted the work of urban areas to one team and the work of rural to another team," Yadav added.

"And it thrives in water which we will find during the survey by going to the houses where coolers are present and there is little water present in the bottom of the cooler," he added.

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) team has been sent by the Union Health Ministry to investigate deaths of children due to fever in Firozabad, said sources.

41 persons, including 36 children, have died over the past few days in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh due to suspected dengue and viral fever. Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the removal of the chief medical officer of the Firozabad district where many children reportedly died due to suspected dengue and viral fever.

Earlier on Monday, UP CM visited the Autonomous State Medical College to enquire about the health of children who were admitted there and instructed the officials concerned to send special teams to Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts to take appropriate steps to contain vector-borne diseases. (ANI)

