Health volunteers will play big role during third COVID wave: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that health volunteers will play a big role during the likely third wave of COVID-19.



Following the inauguration of National Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, an initiative to train volunteers ahead of the possible third wave of COVID-19, the CM addressed the session virtually.

"There is fear about the third wave of coronavirus. These health volunteers are going to play a big role. They are also being given training on a large scale," the CM said.

He further said that BJP national president JP Nadda has decided to strengthen the Swasthya Swayamsevak campaign and will deploy four lakh health volunteers in two lakh revenue villages within the country.

"Every village will have one female and one male health volunteer," said the UP CM and added that the volunteers will go to every village of the state to make people aware of the ways to protect themselves from the third wave of coronavirus.

The CM also said that the government is now better prepared for the likely third wave.

He said, "When the first case of COVID-19 came to Uttar Pradesh, we don't have the facility of testing, we had to send people to Pune. But no we are able to conduct four lakh tests in a day. We have more than two lakhs ICU beds. We are also providing training to doctors, paramedical staff and others," said the UP CM.

"BJP workers and healthcare workers will be ready for public service in every village and town of the country," he said and added that fighting the coronavirus is like saving humanity and for this, the party workers are ready to risk their lives. (ANI)

