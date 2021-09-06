Health workers blow whistles to make people aware to install mosquito nets in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

District Collector Taran Prakash Sinha said that a lot of efforts are being made to eradicate Dengue and Malaria from the state."We are carrying a lot of efforts to eradicate dengue and malaria from the state. We are holding an awareness campaign in the Rajnandgaon district. Health care workers visit villages in the district during the night and blow whistles to make people aware of the need to use mosquito nets to stay safe from these diseases. The results are showing as a lot of people have started using mosquito nets," Sinha said.Mosquito nets are also being distributed among people as per Sinha.He added, "Recently, we also had an interstate meeting to decide on a strategy to fight these diseases and border areas affected by Malaria are a key focus. We are motivating people in cities to use mosquito nets to safeguard themselves from dengue."As per District Malaria Advisor Sangeeta Pandey that under the Malaria Free Chhattisgarh Abhiyan, an Intensive Survey had been done in 199 vulnerable villages of 6 development blocks- Manpur, Mohala, Khairagarh, Chhuikhadan, Churia and Dongargarh. CRPF, ITBP camps, police posts and other places in the border area of Madhya Pradesh were also a part of this survey.DDT powder is being sprayed in two cycles in 151 highly sensitive villages of identified development blocks of the district. (ANI)