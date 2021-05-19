Healthcare workers fight vaccination hesitancy in Maharashtra villages

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Only 40 people aged 45 years and above have taken their COVID-19 shot in Dhanora tehsil villages in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. This is not a story of just one village. According to grassroots healthcare workers in Dhanora tehsil, rumours are doing rounds in the district that people will die or become infertile after taking the vaccine.



Sadashiv Mandawar, an Ayush worker working in the area informed ANI that healthcare workers are spreading awareness about vaccination in villages and trying to encourage people to take the jabs.

"Residents of Dhanora tehsil villages, Gadchiroli district are hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccines due to lack of awareness. Only 40 people of 45 years and above took the vaccine. Others think they will die after inoculation. The elderly think, vaccination for 18 years and above will make them infertile," said the Ayush worker.

"We share our experience with them that we're healthy after taking the vaccine to encourage them. But they say frontline workers get different vaccines. We're trying to create awareness with help of other departments in the village," he added.

Sunanda Tulawi, sarpanch of Dudhamaal village in the tehsil said despite the public awareness campaign, vaccine hesitancy is still prevalent in the area.

"The healthcare workers and ASHA workers are encouraging people to get vaccinated. Despite that, the hesitancy in people's mind is still visible. People are not ready to take the jabs," he said.

Another resident of the same village Gaurabai said people are dying despite taking the vaccines.

"We can see on TV that many people are dying due to COVID. They have taken the vaccine and despite that they are dying. In such a case why should we get vaccinated and affect our health," she said.

Another villager Ramdas Koretti said everyone is healthy in his village, and there is no need for vaccination. (ANI)

