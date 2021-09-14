Hearing of Suu Kyi restarts in Myanmar court

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], September 15 (ANI): Hearing of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been charged with flouting coronavirus restrictions and several other offences, restarted at a court in Naypyitaw on Tuesday.



The new hearing started two months after the last hearing was held two months back.

The hearing was on cases of spreading information that fanned social unease and breaching a law intended to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to Khin Maung Zaw, the leader of Suu Kyi's defence team, Kyodo News reported.

The hearings were supposed to be held on Monday, but Suu Kyi could not attend it as she felt ill from the shaky drive to the court from an undisclosed location where she is being detained, according to her lawyers.

But Khin Maung Zaw said on Tuesday, "Today Daw Aung San Suu Kyi seemed quite relieved, but she said she was still somewhat dizzy," addressing her with an honorific used for women in Myanmar.

The next hearings of the cases are scheduled on September 21. The specific dates for handing down the verdicts are undecided, according to the lawyers.

Suu Kyi, who was detained following the Feb. 1 military coup, faces several other charges, including violating the Official Secrets Act and illegally importing walkie-talkies. (ANI)

