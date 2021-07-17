Heat, humidity make Bihar's Muzaffarpur susceptible to AES outbreak

As per the data released by Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, 41 children with symptoms of AES were admitted from Muzaffarpur and the adjoining districts, of which 33 children were confirmed to be suffering from AES.

Muzaffarpur, July 17 (IANS) With no respite from the sweltering heat and humidity in Bihar, there has been a spurt in Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases in children in Muzaffarpur and surrounding areas.

Head of the Department of Paediatrics at SKMCH, GS Sahni, on Saturday said four children are undergoing treatment in the infant ward, in which AES has been confirmed in three children while one other patient is suspected to be suffering from this disease.

Till Friday this year, 41 children have been admitted to SKMCH from Muzaffarpur and surrounding areas reported to be suffering from this disease. As many as nine children have died.

The intensifying heat and humidity makes Muzaffarpur and the surrounding areas susceptible to AES outbreak in children. Every year a large number of children die of this disease.

The worst AES outbreak has been reported in various villages of Minapur, Kanti, Musahari and Paroo blocks of Muzaffarpur district. For the treatment of AES, a special hospital ward has been set up by the health department in Muzaffarpur.

From time to time, awareness campaigns have also been carried out in rural areas by the district administration and the health department but till date they have failed in eradicating this disease. However, a lesser number of patients suffering from this disease have been reported this year.

