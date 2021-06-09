Heat wave likely over northwest Rajasthan

The weather office made the forecast based on maximum temperature in the region that was noted 45.1 degrees Celsius at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan). It issued a heat wave warning from 5.30 a.m. Wednesday to 5.30 a.m. till June 10.

The MET department also warned about maximum temperatures more than 40 degrees Celsius that was also noticed on Tuesday at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, at many places over West Uttar Pradesh, at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Maximum temperature is markedly above normal 5.1 degrees Celsius and more at most places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and at isolated places over south Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu.

The temperature are appreciably below normal (-3.1 degrees Celsius to -5 degrees Celsius) at many places over Vidarbha; at a few places over Andaman and Nicobar Island and East Rajasthan and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh; below normal (-1.6 degrees Celsius to -3 degrees Celsius) at most places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Madhya Pradesh; at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa and North Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Telangana and at isolated places over Rayalaseema and near normal over rest parts of the country.

--IANS

rak/in