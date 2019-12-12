Heated debate in Andhra Assembly on 'English medium' in govt schools

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday witnessed a heated argument on English medium in government-run schools in the state with ruling YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party targetting each other for not putting efforts in this regard.

As YSRCP government is planning to convert all government schools into English medium from next academic year, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that English medium was introduced in elementary schools during his government's rule.He claimed that TDP has never been against introducing English in government schools."The YSRCP leaders are acting as if they only discovered English. Did YSRCP not oppose the introduction of English when our government introduced it in Municipal schools," Naidu asked.He accused that YSRCP leaders are twisting their statements on the issue. "Their stand was against English medium when they were in opposition, and they are in its favour when they are in power," he opined.He said that his party cooperate for the implementation of English medium in government schools but the choice of selecting the medium of language should be left to parents and students.TDP chief maintained that Telugu should be given "due priority and mother tongue should not be sacrificed."Later, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy strongly refuted the comments of Naidu that YSRCP had opposed English medium when it was in opposition.Jagan challenged Naidu to show evidence if he had ever opposed the English medium."Did I ever said no to English Medium? Can you prove it? You were in power for five years, what did you do then? You could not implement English medium though you had a great chance. Despite the fact that 66 per cent of government schools running in Telugu medium; you did nothing," he said.He said that Naidu has shares in the corporate schools like Narayana and Sri Chaitanya institutes. "In order to benefit them, Naidu had deliberately weakened government schooling. Now he is speaking nonsense on this matter. He should be ashamed of claiming 40 years of experience," he said.In order to justify its claims against the YSRCP, the TDP cornered the ruling party by showcasing the clippings of a newspaper, that belongs to Reddy's family.The YSRCP said that the past article of Reddy-owned newspaper lambasted at the then TDP government's move of converting government schools into English medium.However, the ruling party kept on alleging that the TDP was against English education to "weaker sections of the society". (ANI)