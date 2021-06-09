Heatwave conditions at isolated places very likely over northwest Rajasthan today: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Heatwave conditions at isolated places are very likely over northwest Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



According to IMD, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius was reported in Ganganagar in West Rajasthan.

"The maximum temperatures on Tuesday more than 40.0 degree Celsius was recorded at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, at many places over West Uttar Pradesh, at a few places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," IMD said.

The weather forecasting agency further said that maximum temperatures are markedly above normal and more than 5.1 degrees Celsius was reported at most places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu.

"Few places over Kerala reported maximum temperature above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C), the temperature above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) were experienced at most places over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; at many places over Uttarakhand, at a few places over Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, West Rajasthan, Odisha and coastal Karnataka," it said.

As per IMD, the temperature was appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places over Vidarbha; at a few places over Andaman and Nicobar Island, East Rajasthan and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh; below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Madhya Pradesh; at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa and North Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh Gujarat Region and Telangana and at isolated places over Rayalaseema and near normal over rest of the country.

Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for Plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly regions. (ANI)

