Heavy downpours affect over 100,000 in China's Sichuan

Beijing, Aug 9 (IANS) Torrential rains have affected more than 100,000 residents in China's Sichuan province and forced the emergency evacuation of over 7,000 people, local authorities said.

The heavy downpours lashed the northeastern part of Sichuan, including the cities of Bazhong, Nanchong and Dazhou, from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, flooding roads and raising water levels of several local rivers above warning levels, according to the Sichuan provincial water resources department.