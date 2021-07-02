  1. Sify.com
  4. Heavy fire erupts in Gulf of Mexico due to gas leak near Pemex Oil Platform

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 3rd, 2021, 05:25:06hrs
Representative image

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A heavy underwater fire has erupted near an oil platform of the Mexican Pemex company in the Gulf of Mexico, media reported.

The blaze started at about 4:00 local time (09:00 GMT), 400 meters (over 1,300 feet) of the Ku-Charly oil platform, not far from the shore of the Mexican state of Campeche, the Televisa broadcaster reported on Friday.
The fire was caused by a gas leak from a pipeline at a depth of 78 meters.
No employees of the oil platform were injured, there was also no evacuation from the facility.
Later, Pemex said that by 10:45 local time, the fire had been extinguished as a result of a five-hour operation that involved three firefighting vessels.
The company also noted that the blaze had erupted at 5:15, not 4:00, as it was previously reported.
Pemex added that it had launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

