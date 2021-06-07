Heavy police presence in Aligarh village

Aligarh (UP), June 7 (IANS) A strong police presence has been ensured at the road leading to Noorpur village in Aligarh to counter attempts to disturb the law and order, following VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi's announcement to perform 'havan' at a mosque there which was at the centre of a row involving people of two different communities.

Though Sadhvi Prachi did not reach Noorpur as announced, several right-wing activists reached the outskirts of the village but were sent back by the police.

The row began on May 26 when a wedding procession of a Dalit family was allegedly asked to stop the music for a while near a mosque since people were offering prayers.

This led to a major altercation and some people in the wedding procession claimed that they were attacked by the people of the other community.

Later, local police intervened and booked 11 people. It also claimed that the matter has been settled.

A few days later, 'house for sale' signs came outside some houses belonging to Dalit families.

Attempts were also made to whip up communal passions. A local AIMIM leader gave a controversial statement and BJP MP Satish Gautam visited the village along with local MLAs to assure the Dalit community.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, said, "A peace committee has been formed and five accused have been arrested so far. The situation is under control."

