Heavy rain affects over 16,000 in China

Beijing, Oct 4 (IANS) Over 16,000 residents in northeast China's Liaoning province have been affected by extensive heavy rainfall that began two days ago, the local flood control and drought relief headquarters said on Monday.

From 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday, most areas of Liaoning were battered by moderate to heavy downpours, with some areas hit by extreme rainstorms and hail, reports Xinhua news agency.