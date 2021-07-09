Heavy rain forecasted across much of Japan

In a statement on Thursday, the JMA said that rain clouds have developed over western Japan and the rain is also getting heavy in the country's eastern region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tokyo, July 9 (IANS) The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a warning of landslides and flooding as heavy rain is expected across much of the country.

Atami city, where massive mudslides occurred and left 20 people missing last week, will likely witness thunderstorms, with cloudy or rainy weather until July 12.

Parts of western Japan along the Sea of Japan coast had recorded rainfall on Wednesday.

Landslide alerts have been issued for parts of Shimane, Tottori, Hiroshima, Okayama and Hyogo prefectures.

Downpours, accompanied by thunder and lightning, are forecasted in western and eastern Japan through Friday.

Some parts of western Japan can expect up to 150 mm of rain over a 24-hour period through Friday morning, while central Japan can expect up to 100 mm.

--IANS

ksk/