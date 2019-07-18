Heavy rain lash Mangaluru city

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed parts of Mangalore on Thursday, bringing much-needed respite from humid weather.

However, the heavy downpour left commuters stranded. People faced a tough time as roads and low lying localities were flooded due to waterlogging.

Two-wheeler riders had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations. Traffic was thrown out of gear in major areas and on several stretches for a few hours.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the city till July 22 with minimum and the maximum temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius to 28 degree Celsius.

Apart from Mangalore, places like Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode are likely to be affected by the relentless rains. (ANI)

