Heavy rain lashes Jammu, brings respite from heat

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): Heavy rain lashed Jammu city on Saturday bringing respite from the scorching heat.



Locals expressed their happiness at the relief provided by rain from heat.

Kuldeep, a resident of the city, said the weather was very hot for the past many days but it became much better today.

"Monsoon has arrived and people will get relief from the heat," he said.

Ashwini, another resident of the city, said the weather has become considerably better. "It is much better than before".

Arun, also a resident of the city, said rainfall has brought respite but there should be more rain.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm" in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

