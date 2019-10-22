Heavy rain to lash Maharashtra in next 72 hrs: IMD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall during the next 72 hours, said Anupam Kashyap, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist here on Tuesday.

"Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Maharashtra during the next 72 hours. Konkan Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to receive heavy rainfall. As the north-east monsoon is active in south therefore widespread rainfall is expected in the next 48 hours," Kashyap told ANI.



He said that Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Pune are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

"Vidarbha, Buldana and Gadchiroli are expected to have light showers of rainfall during next 48 hours," he added. (ANI)

