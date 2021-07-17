Heavy rain warning in J&K for July 19-21

Srinagar, July 17 (IANS) The meteorological (MET) department on Saturday issued a weather warning for Jammu and Kashmir forecasting heavy to very heavy rain from July 19 to 21.

An official statement issued by the MET office said: "Lower and middle level tropospheric winds from north Arabian Sea are most likely to interact with Easterly winds (From Bay of Bengal) from 18th to 21st July.