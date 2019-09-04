Heavy rainfall alert issued for East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that places over East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The weather forecast agency also said that isolated places over Gujarat Region, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.



"Heavy Rainfall is expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra, Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea and central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather likely to prevail along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts, North Andaman Sea.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

