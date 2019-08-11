Heavy rainfall alert issued for Gujarat, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that isolated places over Saurashtra, Kutch, ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The department also stated that Uttarakhand, Gujarat region, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also witness heavy downpour throughout the day.



"Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand. Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are likely to prevail over the southwest, central and northeast Arabian Sea and along and off," the organisation added.

The organisation has adviced fishermen not to venture in these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

