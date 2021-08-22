Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging, traffic jams in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The overnight rains in several parts of the capital city resulted into waterlogging and traffic snarls on Sunday morning. The minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, said a meteorological department official.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 a.m. was 92 per cent. In the last 24 hours, the city received 9.2 mm rainfall, they said.