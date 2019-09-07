Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Odisha for next 24 hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sep 7 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over low-pressure areas of North Coastal Odisha for next 24 hours.

Director of IMD, HR Biswas, told ANI on Saturday, "Some districts of north-west Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The low-pressure areas of North Coastal Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. We have issued 'red warning' to some districts of Odisha like Shonpur, Waragarh and Shamalpur."



"In some areas, the intensity of rainfall will come down after 24 hours," he added.

"The north and south Odisha will receive seasonal rainfall. Some districts like Koraput and Malkangiri will receive extreme seasonal rainfall. Whereas two districts are facing a deficiency of rain Balasore and Deogarh but gradually they will also receive seasonal rainfall," Biswas highlighted. (ANI)

