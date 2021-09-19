Heavy rainfall over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal expected

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal to continue till Monday while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat till September 23.

A low pressure area lies over central parts of east Rajasthan & adjoining West Madhya Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.