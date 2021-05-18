Heavy rains affect some 166,000 people in Somalia: UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said while the rains have reduced in some areas, it is alarming that Somalia has been hit by a double climate disaster, with drought declared on April 25 and recent heavy rains causing riverine and flash flooding, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Mogadishu, May 18 (IANS) The recent torrential rains across Somalia have affected around 166,000 people, the United Nations humanitarian agency said on Monday.

According to OCHA, the combined impact of drought and floods is likely to exacerbate the already critical food security situation in Somalia, where more than 2.7 million people are projected to be food insecure.

"Furthermore, these climate shocks will cause displacement, jeopardize access to safe water, contribute to an increase of water-borne diseases and negatively impact livelihoods," OCHA said in its latest Floods Update report released in Mogadishu.

The UN said that key air and road transportation routes have been affected, impacting on the availability of food supplies and partners' ability to reach affected populations.

It said the 2021 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan requires $1.09 billion to assist four million people but is only 19 per cent funded as of Sunday.

On May 9, the UN agency said at least 25 people were killed from May 3 to 9 due to heavy rains which were pounding several parts of Somalia.

--IANS

int/rs