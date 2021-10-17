Heavy rains along with thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Thunderstorm with light to moderate rains with some intermittent spells of heavy rain occurred over Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region on Sunday afternoon.

After showers on Sunday morning across several places followed by a cloudy sky with patches of sunshine through the first half of the day, dark clouds gathered over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas after 12.30 p.m. and by 1 p.m., thunderstorms with intermittent spells of heavy rain over Noida, east Delhi, south Delhi and Gurugram started.