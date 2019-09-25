Heavy rains batter Mumbai due to severe thunderstorm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed heavy rainfall, causing a traffic jam and waterlogging in several parts of the city in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a severe thunderstorm is hovering over Mumbai and nearby regions in Maharashtra as the satellites and radar images captured by it shows the presence of heavy clouds over Mumbai.



Skymet, a private weather forecast agency, also stated that intense rainfall will likely to continue in several parts of Mumbai for the next four to six hours.

"Intense rain to continue in parts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, #Alibag, Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Dongri, Borivali, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, Juhu, Dadar, Bandra, Chembur, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Mira Bhayandar and Thane during next 4-6 hours," said the agency on Twitter.

On September 19, several pockets of Mumbai including the suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Thane and north regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed heavy downpour. South Mumbai also received moderate rains. (ANI)