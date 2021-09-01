Heavy rains disrupt life in Gurugram, leave roads inundated

However, officials claimed that efforts are underway to clear waterlogging across the district.

Gurugram, Sep 1 (IANS) With the city of Gurugram recording more than 64.2 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, the residents turned helpless as multiple stretches across the district turned into a river full of water.

A few hours of rainfall on the second consecutive day caused heavy waterlogging along multiple stretches across the district.

Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement have been disrupted due to waterlogging on several roads. Commuters faced huge problems due to rainwater.

Morning rush hour traffic was affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep the traffic movement going.

A three to four feet of water was accumulated at several city roads while the rainwater was seen at the city's industrial area in Sector-37, Sector-34, Khandsa and Manesar.

The rains started at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and it turned into a heavy downpour till

9 a.m.

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging.

Nearly 70 per cent of the city was submerged in an average of 3 feet water with the worst-hit areas being the Signature Tower Chowk, Ram Chowk (Udyog Vihar), Narsinghpur (NH-48), Haldiram towards Manesar, Basai Road, Nathupur, Z Chowk near Huda City Centre Metro Station, Bilaspur Chowk, Dronacharya Metro Station, Iffco Chowk Metro Station, Gallerai Market Road, Good Earth Mall, Mayfield Garden Chowk, Sector-12 Chowk, Mini Secretariat, Sector-21/22 T-point, Medicity T-point and Sheetla Mata Road.

With heavy rains lashing the city since the early hours on Wednesday, several parts of the district were inundated, and water entered several houses in Sector-7, 9 and 10, Malibu Town, Anjna colony, Saraswati Enclave, Sheetla Colony, Rajiv Colony, Ashok Vihar, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok.

Apart from the city roads, multiple underpasses, including Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Signature Tower, Medanta underpass and Signature Tower underpass, were also submerged in the rainwater. The local authorities had to install machines to flush out the rainwater.

The Gurugram residents took to social media to describe their anguish and held the local authorities responsible for the huge mess.

"Traffic alert: waterlogging has been reported at Basai Road. Our officials are on the spot to facilitate traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," the Traffic police tweeted.

Several residents took to Twitter to share their experiences and posted photos of waterlogging and traffic jams.

Office-goers in the city, too, faced a lot of inconvenience due to traffic disruption.

"We have already deployed traffic personnel at major junctions of the city to ensure smooth traffic movement," Gurugram police Spokesperson, Subhash Boken, told IANS.

