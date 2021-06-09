Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Mumbai local train services were suspended between some stations as a precautionary measure.Shivaji M Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai said that train services between Kurla and CSMT were suspended as the water was flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations."Due to heavy rains in Suburbs and waterlogging b/w Sion- Kurla, as precautionary measures, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50 am. Services on other sections are running," Shivaji M Sutar tweeted.Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, train services on the Harbour line between CSMT and Vashi were also suspended from 10.20 am."On mainline due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section services have been suspended from CSMT- Thane from 10.20 am," added the CPRO.The heavy rainfall also caused traffic snarls in different parts of the city.Mumbai has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded rainfall in Santacruz at 50.4 mm and in Colaba at 65.4 mm."Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is June 10 every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai.The IMD in a tweet said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha, and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days.Earlier on Monday, IMD warned of heavy rains during four days from June 9 to 12 in all districts in the Konkan, including the Mumbai metropolitan areas. (ANI)