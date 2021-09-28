Heavy rains forecast in Bengal in next 24 hours

The Met department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains not only in these three districts, but in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas as well.

Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) With the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal gaining strength, the Met department has issued red alerts in East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts in West Bengal.

The district administrations were asked to remove all people residing in the low lying areas and in mud houses to the cyclone centres on Sunday itself. The fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till October 5.

"During Amphan, Yaas and Bulbul, the state government had made an extensive plan for evacuation, rescue and rehabilitation, which produced good results. We want to follow the same now also," a senior official of the state secretariat said.

The state government has also asked the district administrations to store dry food, water pouches and other relief materials as much possible so that there is no dearth of them.

"A central control room has been opened at the disaster management department which will be in touch with the district administrations 24x7. All leaves of the state government employees have been cancelled and they have been asked to stay prepared for any kind of eventuality," the officer added.

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has also been asked to keep an eye on the situation so that electrocution cases can be avoided.

The Kolkata Police had opened a 24-hour control room at its headquarters in Lalbazar on Saturday. Officers from Kolkata Police, NDRF, Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Department will be present in the control room.

Sources in Kolkata Police said that they have formed 22 teams for the purpose of disaster management, seven of which will be stationed in the Bhabanipur area, which will go to the bypoll on September 30.

The sea will remain rough until Wednesday. Strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph with a gusting of up to 60 kmph is likely to hit the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore on Tuesday night. Besides, strong winds up to 30-40 kmph are expected in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan and Bankura.

The Met department believes that the depression may become stronger by Wednesday. A red alert has been issued in East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts.

