Heavy rains in Gujarat, Anand gets 173 mm in 4 hours

Just within a couple of days, the state has received about 6 per cent of the average rainfall. Rains have continued on Saturday too as heavy downpour has been predicted in many regions.

Gandhinagar, June 19 (IANS) Heavy showers lashed almost all parts of Gujarat inundating many areas in Anand and Surat districts, which affected the normal lives of the people.

Anand district received nearly 173 mm of rainfall between 6 a.m. and 12 noon on Friday, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The heavy torrential downpour created a flood like situation in almost entire district with water-logging disrupting the traffic and normal life.

The rains have still continued with 20 mm falling in the last two hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in morning on Saturday in Anand, which has received a total of 203 mm of rainfall in the past 30 hours.

District of Surat too received heavy rainfall with Choryasi Tehsil getting 124 mm rains followed by Surat city with 96 mm and Olpad at 95 mm during the past 24 hours till midnight.

The Rain God has been merciful this year on Gujarat, entering the state on time in years. Almost all the parts of the state have received good rains in just two three days. Three Tehsils -- Jalalpor, Navsari and Anand have received more than a total of 250 mm of rainfall, 18 Tehsils received between 126-250 mm, 69 Tehsils received between 51-125 mm and 142 Tehsils received less than 50 mm of rains.

The state just within a couple of days has received about 6 per cent of the total average rainfall of the season. Anand has received 13.66 per cent, Saurashtra's Bhavnagar district has received 11.20 per cent, Navsari 10.18 per cent, Mehsana 8.89 per cent, Kheda 8.80 per cent, Botad 8.60 per cent and Valsad received 8.20 per cent.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall on Saturday in South Gujarat and Saurashtra along with union territories of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Three more NDRF teams have been sent to South Gujarat after heavy rainfall there while two teams are on their way to Saurashtra ahead of heavy rainfall prediction over the next few days.

