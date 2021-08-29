Heavy rains in Kerala, IMD issues orange alert in 9 districts

The IMD predicted heavy rains in Kozhikode, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Kannur districts of the state. Some districts even recorded 10 cm of rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (IANS) Kerala continues to receive heavy rains leading to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declaring Orange alert in nine districts of the state.

All the other five districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kasargod have been issued a yellow alert.

The IMD has warned fishermen from going into the sea till August 30. The IMD in a statement said that strong winds between 40-50 Kmph are likely to blow over the Arabian sea and added that wind speed might touch 60 kmph.

Vaikom in Kottayam district recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 10 cm followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode district and Vellarikundu in Kasargod district. Both the places recorded 8 cm of rainfall each.

The heavy rains have led to an overflow of water in rivers and canals in several districts of the state. Traffic was less on Sunday following the triple lockdown enforced in the state as part of the Covid-19 restrictions and hence the roadblocks were fewer.

--IANS

