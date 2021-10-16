Heavy rains lash Kerala as all 14 districts issue alert

Heavy rains have been lashing the state starting Friday evening leaving roads at several places flooded and normal traffic affected at quite a number of places.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (IANS) Heavy rains lashed Kerala forcing the authorities to issue a red alert in 5 districts while 7 districts are given an orange alert and two districts are under yellow alert, thereby indicating that all the 14 districts in the state are experiencing heavy rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rains on Sunday also.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday issued an advisory that people have to be extremely cautious and under no circumstances should they ignore the warnings that are given.

"A 24 hour alert has to be observed and all those living close to water sources have to be very cautious and none should venture in the waters. Travel in the hilly areas or places where rains are occuring should be best avoided and areas prone to landslides have also to be watchful," said Vijayan.

Meanwhile in areas where there are heavy rains, tourist centres have been asked to close down until further notice and boating services have also been suspended.

At Pathanamthitta district, a car was swept away by the rushing waters but an alert auto-rickshaw driver, sensing the danger, threw stones at the car which broke the windshield allowing the driver to come out through it who swam to safety.

