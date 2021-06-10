Heavy rains lash Lucknow, parts of UP

In the state capital, several main roads, including the one leading to the Vidhan Sabha, were water logged. Power disruptions were reported from parts of the state capital and trees were also uprooted.

Lucknow, June 10 (IANS) Lucknow and some other districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Telecom services were also disrupted and traffic jams were reported from parts of the state capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next few hours.

Light to moderate intensity rain will occur in parts of the state during the day, the MeT office said.

Other cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur also experienced weather changes which brought the mercury down.

