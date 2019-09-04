Heavy rains lead to water-logging in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Hours of incessant rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city on Wednesday.

Water-logging occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai police had warned the public of heavy rainfall requesting them to take precautions.



"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively. (ANI)

