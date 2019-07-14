Heavy rains likely to lash North and South Goa districts

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that heavy rain and thundershowers are likely to hit North and South Goa for next few days.

Moderate to heavy spells of rain is likely to be accompanied with winds reaching up to 75 knots.

According to the weather forecasting agency, a few places in the North and South Goa districts are very likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days.



An advisory was also issued for the general public to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period of very heavy rainfall.

The organisation has also issued a warning for fishermen residing near Goa coast not to venture into the sea for the next five days. (ANI)

