Heavy rains pound Karnataka as monsoon remains active

"As monsoon was active all over the state due to favourable conditions, very heavy rains lashed coastal areas, Malnad region, south interior and north interior parts of the state during the last 24 hours," said the weather bulletin.

Bengaluru, June 16 (IANS) With the southwest monsoon remaining active, heavy rains pounded Karnataka, causing landslides in hilly regions, inundating low-laying areas and disrupting normal life, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, highest rainfall of 20 cm was recorded at Agumbe in Shivamogga district, followed by 15 cm at Kollur in Udupi district, 14 cm each at Kadra in Uttara Kannada and Kottigehara in Chikkamagalur districts and 13 cm at Bhagamandala in Kodagu district, where the Cauvery originates.

The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rains and thunderstorms with gusty winds at most places in the coastal districts and many parts of Malnad and southern regions over the next 48 hours.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea, due to strong wind speed up to 50 kmph till Friday morning.

With 126 mm till Wednesday, the southern state received 32 per cent more than the normal rainfall of 95 mm since June 1.

--IANS

fb/vd