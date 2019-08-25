Heavy rains will continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand: IMD

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh and its nearby states such as Uttarakhand will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days, predicted IMD.

According to the weather expert, these regions will receive heavy downpour due to the shifting of the western end of Axis of Monsoon Trough towards southwards and the presence of Western Disturbance over the northern parts of Jammu and Kashmir.



Very heavy rains had battered isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand around August 17. Heavy downpour had led to extreme damage to life and property in these states.

Besides, multiple landslides brought the life of tourists and locals to a standstill.

However, according to Skymet, despite the devastatingly heavy rains in mid-August, the hilly states are still running rain deficient. "As on August 24, the seasonal rainfall deficiency in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 10 per cent, Himachal Pradesh is rain deficient by 5 per cent while Uttarakhand is deficient by 25 per cent," the weather body said. (ANI)

