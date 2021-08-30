Heavy showers with thunderstorms in Chennai, adjoining districts: IMD

The MeT department in a statement on Sunday said that the rains will be caused due to the convergence of winds and the change in wind pattern was causing a dry spell before convergence of wind over the coast.

A forecast from the IMD states that thunderstorms and heavy rains would lash north coastal areas this week.

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers and thunderstorms in Chennai and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

The IMD has predicted light to heavy rains in the coastal belts of Chennai and other areas on Monday, but Tuesday might remain relatively dry.

On Monday the MeT department predicted thunderstorms with light to heavy rain and the sky condition to be generally cloudy. Chennai has received 372.2 mm of rains since June 1 against the normal of 321.2 mm, the MeT department said. This is an increase of 16 per cent in the rainfalls in the city of Chennai from the previous year.

The IMD also said that Chennai had received heavy to moderate rains in the months of June, July and August and the prediction for September is also good regarding the rainfalls.

The city dwellers are, however, apprehensive of the heavy rains with the memories of the devastating floods that lashed the city in 2015 with several deaths and losses of property.

