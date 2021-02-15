Heavy snow disrupts traffic in China's Liaoning

Beijing, Feb 15 (IANS) Heavy snow in China's Liaoning province since Saturday night has forced the closure of most of the highways in the region.

Most parts of Liaoning saw snow and rain between 8 pm on Saturday and 7 am on Monday. A blanket of snow 10 to 16 cm deep was piled up in cities of Anshan and Panjin during the period, according to data by the provincial meteorological bureau, Xinhua reported.