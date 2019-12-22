Heavy snowfall disrupts normal life in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Heavy snowfall in the Kufri area of the district is making it challenging for the locals to carry out with their day to day work, however the spike in number of tourists is giving the people associated with this business, a reason to smile in this cold weather.

"The icicles and snow-covered roofs are freezing the local houses and stalls here. The local residents are trying to wade through the water pipelines as the freezing conditions are disrupting the water pipelines. The local residents are trying to beat up the chill of the hills with the help of fire. The freezing cold and snowfall is also disrupting the vehicular movement," a local resident Suresh Jagta told ANI.Meanwhile, traders indulged in horse riding business in the Kufri region are receiving good business from tourists. Over 1200 horses are provided to the visitors coming to the hill station."During this month we receive a good amount of snowfall and a lot of people come here to enjoy the horse ride in the snow. After the fresh snowfall, if we calculate we are receiving nearly 5,000 tourists at a single point here. This year we are expecting to have a good winter business," said a local horseman, Ishewar Lal Chandel."Nearly 1200 horses are registered here and 4,000 to 5,000 people are involved in this tourism-related business. This tourist inflow is increasing," he added.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla is likely to receive a clear sky in the next week. (ANI)