Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir brings normal life to a standstill

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Heavy snowfall in the last two days in hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir has brought normal life to a standstill as key highways remained blocked, and power and water supply disrupted.

The knee-deep snow on roads has created problems for the commuters and also created conditions that can result in accidents.



To prevent such accidents, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has deployed scores of workers to carry out snow clearance operations on frozen roads and footpaths.

Apart from the hills, the plains also received rainfall which brought the temperatures down. (ANI)

