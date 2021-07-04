Hefazat leader Afendi sent to jail in 2013 case



The aggressive preacher, militant leader, Secretary General of Jamiat Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh, Central Assistant Secretary-General of Hefazat-e-Islam and Principal of Islambagh Madrasa in Dhaka had been arrested on April 14.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yeasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order as police produced Afendi, 50, before the court after his remand in the case and pleaded he be kept behind bars till the conclusion of the probe.