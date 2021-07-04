Hefazat leader Afendi sent to jail in 2013 case

The aggressive preacher, militant leader, Secretary General of Jamiat Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh, Central Assistant Secretary-General of Hefazat-e-Islam and Principal of Islambagh Madrasa in Dhaka had been arrested on April 14.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yeasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order as police produced Afendi, 50, before the court after his remand in the case and pleaded he be kept behind bars till the conclusion of the probe.
On June 28, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun sent him to five days police custody
On May 5, 2013, Hefazat-e-Islam carried out violence in the capital's Shapla Chattar, burning vehicles and committing other acts of vandalism in a bid to oust the Sheikh Hasina government, as per confessions of militant leaders before the court. Police had filed cases against the Hefazat leaders.
--IANS
sumi/vd